Today is Oct 5

Do Something Nice Day

National Do Something Nice Day encourages people to do random acts of kindness.

Ideas for random acts of kindness

Bake something and share with a group

Be a mentor for someone who needs it

Bring coloring books and rayons to a family shelter

Cook a meal for a family with a new baby

Donate to an organization

Offer your photography, writing or sewing skills to a charity.

Donate your work clothes to someone in need.

Email an inspiring journalist or blogger to thank them for making a difference.

Get Funky Day

Get funky by wearing the brightest clothes, dance to happy music, smile, laugh, let your hair down, high five and hug people. Have a party, help a neighbor, be positive and have fun! Whatever you do, step out of your normal and Get Funky!

Global James Bond Day

Global James Bond Day celebrates the Bond franchise and is held on the anniversary of the date on which the first Bond film, Dr. No, premiered in London in 1962. It was first celebrated in 2012, to mark the 50th anniversary of the franchise, with events being held around the globe. For example, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City hosted a film retrospective, while the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles hosted “Music of Bond Night.” There was an auction of Bond memorabilia in the United Kingdom, with the proceeds going to UNICEF. Radio stations played Bond theme songs, and Adele’s “Skyfall” was released, which had been recorded for the upcoming Bond film of the same name.

Some ways you could celebrate the day include:

World Teacher’s Day

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared 5 October to be World Teachers’ Day in 1994. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

The UNESCO website reads, “International Teachers Day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide and draw attention to the voices of teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly added to the challenges faced by already over-extended education systems throughout the world.”

The Theme of World Teachers’ Day 2021 is “Teachers at the heart of education recovery” in respect of their determined and diligent efforts in the crucial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.