October 5, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.4.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:22 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 4, 2021:

  • Theft at the 1500 block of 37th Street
  • Trespassing on Circle C
  • Warrant at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Controlled substance at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Sexual offense reported
  • Assault at the 200 block of Camellia Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

