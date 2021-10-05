Orange Police Beat 10.4.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 4, 2021:
- Theft at the 1500 block of 37th Street
- Trespassing on Circle C
- Warrant at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Controlled substance at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Sexual offense reported
- Assault at the 200 block of Camellia Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
