COVID numbers see a decline

While 372 new cases were reported for the Orange County area this week, the overall numbers are showing a decline.

A weekly trend showed the highest number of cases are for ages 11-20.

This is also the first week since August, where the reported cases for Orange County has not increased by at least 150 cases per week. The number of active cases dropped by 657 and the number of those who have recovered rose by over 1,000 to 12,483.

While the number of grand total cases of COVID rose by 371, the number of active cases dropped by 657 to 487 this week. The grand total is the cumulative number since March 2020.

The number of school age children infect also dropped by 34 to a total of 77 this week versus 111 the previous week.

The percentage of the county now vaccination rose by just over 2.25% to 35.89% of the population is now vaccinated.

There are 39 cases currently being hospitalized:

2 were fully vaccinated

2 partially vaccinated

35 were not vaccinated

12 on ventilator, five less than the previous week.

Many people with COVID-19 have low oxygen levels, a life-threatening condition. However, not everyone with a low oxygen level will have difficulty breathing, so you must regularly monitor the oxygen levels of COVID-19 patients.

You can measure a patient’s oxygen level using a device called a pulse oximeter, which you place on their finger, toe, or earlobe. It’s a painless test and takes less than two minutes. Pulse oximeters measure the oxygen saturation, or percentage of oxygen in the patient’s blood.

An oxygen saturation of 95 to 100 percent is normal for healthy children and adults. Warning signs of a low oxygen level include trouble breathing, confusion, difficulty waking up, and bluish lips or face. Adults may have chest pain that doesn’t go away, according to CDC.gov.

Pulse oximeters vary in price and can be purchased at local pharmacies. Those with COVID or recovering from COVID are suggested to monitor their oxygen levels.