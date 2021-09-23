September 24, 2021

  • 81°

NWS Lake Charles Weather Update: Thu 9/23/21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

Weather

Today through the end of the weekend, pleasant and dry weather will continue.  A gradual warming trend and no rain is expected through Sunday.

A slight chance of showers returns on Monday, with better rain chances expected Tuesday-Thursday.
Across the tropics, one tropical storm as well as 3 areas to watch are noted in the Atlantic. None of these pose any threat to the Gulf Coast.
Print Article