September 22, 2021

  • 64°

Outdoors Awareness

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:31 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Phillip Ledoux takes an educational stroll through Claiborne West Park on Saturday with Delphinia Geyer, 8, Erich Smith, 13 and Genavie Jean-Pierre, 9, teaching the kids about the local plants and wildlife during the annual “Hoke Memorial Outdoors Awareness Program for Kids”.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar