Outdoors Awareness
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Phillip Ledoux takes an educational stroll through Claiborne West Park on Saturday with Delphinia Geyer, 8, Erich Smith, 13 and Genavie Jean-Pierre, 9, teaching the kids about the local plants and wildlife during the annual “Hoke Memorial Outdoors Awareness Program for Kids”.
You Might Like
Orangefield High School 2021 Homecoming Court
The Orangefield High School homecoming court members are: Band Beau – Brayden Babin Band Sweetheart – Rachel Henderson Queen Candidate – Kenadie... read more