Noble earns Vidor ISD Employee of the Month

Congratulations to Vidor ISD Employee of the Month, Mary Jane Noble of Vidor High School. She was recognized by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jay Killgo and the Board of Trustees on Monday evening.

Campus employees of the month were VJHS: Deborah Gatlin, VMS: Stacy Courts, Oak Forest: Jade Carter, and Pine Forest: The 1st grade team of Misty Anderson, Kayla Kanak, Megan Kilmer, Ramee Malin, Kelli Dial, and Emily Smith.

Congratulations to all!