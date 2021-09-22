AAUW launches 2021-2022 Book-Ins

To The Leader

The Orange Chapter of AAUW will launch its annual Book-Ins program with a meeting on Tuesday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m., using primarily the video conferencing platform of Zoom. Attorney John Cash Smith will lead the book discussion of “Seeds of Empire: Cotton, Slavery, and the Transformation of the Texas Borderlands, 1800-1850” by Andrew J. Torget.

In Book-Ins meetings, the AAUW members gather monthly to discuss a selected book, led by a member or guest reviewer who provides insights. “Seeds of Empire” examines the evolution of Texas from territory to nation to American state. According to a review, “Torget envisions the history of Texas borderlands as multifaceted and multicultural, embodying the actions of Mexicans, Indians, Americans, Europeans, and enslaved blacks. The author argues that cotton, slavery, and empire were pivotal in shaping the lives of these populations and critical in the transformation of Texas in the nineteenth century.”

For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, contact Sarah Boehme, Book-Ins Chair, by leaving a message at (409) 883-4147. AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.