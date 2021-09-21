Orangefield High School 2021 Homecoming Court
The Orangefield High School homecoming court members are:
Band Beau – Brayden Babin
Band Sweetheart – Rachel Henderson
Queen Candidate – Kenadie DuBois
Queen Candidate – Faith Burnette
Queen Candidate – Draven Crochet
Queen Candidate – Ashleigh Greenwood
Junior Class Representative – Riley Fuller
Sophomore Class Representative – Georgia Jones
Freshman Class Representative – Natalie Black
Football Sweetheart – Breea Hubbard
Football Beau – Coby Colter
