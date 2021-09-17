September 17, 2021

Orange Police Beat 9.7-9.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:05 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 7 – September 9, 2021:

Tuesday, Sept. 7

  • Assault at the 2900 block of Bob Hall Road
  • Warrant service at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Bluebonnet and Camellia
  • Assist other agency at Farm to Market Roads 105 and 1442
  • Found property at Bob Hall and Enner
  • Sexual assault reported

Wednesday, Sept. 8

  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Dupont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Old Hwy. 90 at railroad
  • Controlled substance at the Interstate 10 at milemarker 864 west
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 23rd Street at south service road

Thursday, Sept. 9

  • Assist public at the 1300 block of 9th Street
  • Theft at the 900 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 at East Norman
  • Theft at the 2400 block of International

 

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

