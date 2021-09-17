Lady Bobcats sink Lady Raiders in four

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats traveled to Lumberton Friday, and took down the Lady Raiders in 4 sets in District 22-4A action. Scores were 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, and 25-12. This moves them to 2-1 in district and 21-7 on the season.

Leaders on the night were:

Aces – Mackenzie Haley, Madison Greenway 6, Brianna Moore 5

Digs – Madison Greenway 20, Harleigh Rawls 11, Libby Thurman 10

Block – Kylie Mouton 3, Mackenzie Haley 2

Kills – Madison Greenway 24, Mackenzie Haley 9

Assists – Faith Burnette 24, Brianna Moore 20

The JV Lady Bobcats fell in a tough 3 set match and the Freshman fell in 2. The Lady Bobcats are at home vs West Orange Stark on Tuesday with the JV starting at 6, and the Varsity to follow.