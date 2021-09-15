Lady Cardinals stroll past Lady Bobcats in 3

ORANGEFIELD – Using a balanced arsenal the Bridge City Lady Cardinals strolled past the Orangefield Lady Bobcats 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 to remain perfect in the early part of the District 22-4A season.

The Lady Cardinals (26-4, 2-0) and defending 22-4A champions had everything clicking.

Bridge City, ranked No. 10 in the latest Class 4A state poll, had 35 kills, 45 points off their serve and seven aces.

The Lady Bobcats finished with 35 kills, 25 service points and six aces.

Demi Carter had one of her strongest outing of the year at the net for the Lady Cardinals as she finished with a match-high 12 kills. Morgan Louvier and Harlee Tupper had seven kills apiece for Bridge City while Caryss Carpenter had four, Taryn Doiron three and Makenna Carey two.

Madison Greenway had a strong match for Orangefield (20-7, 1-1) as she racked up nine kills. Greenlea Oldham had five kills while Kylie Mouton had three and Mackenzie Haley, Faith Burnette and Kennedi Dubois each had two.

Carpenter had a match-high 13 service points for the Lady Cardinals and had two aces. Doiron served up 12 points and two aces. Tupper had nine points and two aces. Carter had six points while Louvier added three points and an ace.

Greenway notched sreven points and five aces for the Lady Bobcats. Libby Thurman served up eight points and an ace. Burnette had four points and Brianna Moore had three.

The Lady Cardinals tallied 15 of the last 24 points to snag the win in Game One.

Orangefield looked completely in control of Game Two and darter out to a commanding 16-6 lead. The Lady Cardinals rallied to within 22-15 and then reeled off the game’s last 10 points to shell-shock the Lady Bobcats.

The Lady Cardinals broke open from a 6-6 tie in Game Three with a 10-2 spurt to go up 16-8 and were able to close out the match.

The Lady Bobcats will look to bounce back Friday when they visit Lumberton while the Lady Cardinals return home to face Silsbee.