Body found south of Devil’s Pocket

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

On Monday, September 13, 2021, Newton County Deputies were dispatched to a wooded area located south of Devil’s Pocket on Hwy 87 South in response to a report of Utility Workers finding the body of an unresponsive female.

Upon arrival Deputies discovered an unidentified female about 20 years of age. Allegiance Medical System and Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace responded to the scene. She was taken to the Jefferson County Forensic Medical Center in Beaumont, Texas for an autopsy. The case continues to be investigated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Texas Rangers.

There is no foul play suspected, and we are currently investigating all the circumstances surrounding this incident. She has been identified at this time, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family. We will provide updates to this case when they become available and when the Autopsy Report results are received.