September 14, 2021

  • 73°
Photo courtesy Vidor ISD

Vidor Cosmo Dept. Aids Louisiana

By Van Wade

Published 8:15 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Mrs. Jordan and Mrs. Newman’s Cosmetology students at Vidor High School bought coolers and decorated them with words of encouragement and packed them with lots of much needed supplies to be delivered to the Hurricane Ida Relief Movement in Louisiana. Great job to the Cos. teachers & students!

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar