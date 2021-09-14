Vidor Cosmo Dept. Aids Louisiana
Mrs. Jordan and Mrs. Newman’s Cosmetology students at Vidor High School bought coolers and decorated them with words of encouragement and packed them with lots of much needed supplies to be delivered to the Hurricane Ida Relief Movement in Louisiana. Great job to the Cos. teachers & students!
