County Fair Youth Food & Craft Project Show

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in conjunction with the Orange County Livestock Show will be hosting a Youth Food & Craft Project Show Friday, October 8, 7 pm at the Tin Top 2 Arena. The Contest is open to youth that are enrolled in school, private, public or homeschool. The age divisions are Junior grades 3rd-5th, Intermediate grades 6th-8th and Senior grades 9th-12th. Divisions that can be entered are Food, Industrial Arts, Family & Community Science, Art, Photography, and Horticulture. There is no fee to entry the contest. Go to orange.agrilife.org and click on the County Fair Food & Craft Project Contest for Youth, there you will see the categories in each division. If you do not have access to a computer, contact the AgriLife office and we will assist you 409-882-7010.