BC Mayor issues statement on storm

This is Bridge City Mayor David Rutledge. Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make land fall on the middle Texas coast tonight with the possibility of strengthening prior to land fall. Significant rain fall totals should be expected for the next 48 hours. Expect rain fall totals of 5 – 10 inches with potential of local flooding. Higher rain fall total may occur as the storm moves across our area. Expect to see street flooding during periods of heavy rain. Tides will run 1 – 4 feet above normal. During high tides, coastal flooding can be expected. No mandatory evacuation is anticpated at this time. Please monitor local news media for further updates. Sand and bags are available adjacent to the Sr. Citizens Hall or at Precinct 3 County Barn on FM 1442. Bring your own shovel.