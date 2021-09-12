Sulphur man dies in auto-pedestrian crash

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:35 P.M., Officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the area of State Highway 62, South of Jordan Lane in reference to an Auto-Pedestrian crash investigation.

Upon Officer’s arrival, a white male was found to be deceased in the roadway in the 5000 block of State Highway 62. During the investigation, it was determined the 46 year old white male of Sulphur, Louisiana was the Pedestrian involved in the crash.

The vehicle involved, a 1999 Acura 4-door, was located at the scene. An autopsy was order by Judge Stagner. The incident is under investigation by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department