TRAFFIC ALERT 9.9.21

As a result of recent speed studies, two stretches of roadway will have speed reductions beginning Monday, September 13, 2021. The speed limit along US90 (College Street) from Dowlen Road to S. 23rd Street in Beaumont will be changed from 50 mph to 45 mph.

In Orange County, the speed limit along FM1442 from just south of I10 to one mile south will be lowered from 70 mph to 65 mph. Please obey all new limits.