Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.23-9.3.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 23 – August 27, 2021 and August 20- September 3, 2021:
Daylen K. Hignett and Mackenzie R. Murdock
Christian Macias and Sara D. Knoblock
Darrin T. Roehr and Rebecca T. Defusto
Stephan R. Murdock and Meagan D. Lonion
Spencer A. Schreck and Annmarie K. Taylor
Brian L. Kiefer, Jr and Sherri L. Davis
Joseph L. Auer and Erica N. Phillips
Joshua W. Finley and Bonnie M. Bowen
Keaton W. Hughes and Molly I. Meaux
Herbert C. Ball, II and Sabrina E. Smulders
Juentino Reyes Calderon and Kristin N. Pitre
Michael M. Kosh and Chelsea S. Royer
Brandon J. Edwards and Whitley M.J. Slabaugh-Swihart
Joseph H. Bell and Jamie L. Burks
David W. Franklin and Patricia M. Davis
Sage T. Smith and Kelcie B. Medina
Joshua A. Monteiro and Mallory C. Horton
Stephen M. Sachs and Brenda F. Webb
Charles J. Bryant and Jennifer Dobson
Johnny A. Jackson and Crystal M. Barkemeyer
Harry H. Corbett, III and Elisabeth A. Hartford
Triston J. McGee and Carley K. Swenson
Dalton S. Ross and Jacie R. Vaughan
Zachary C. Faulk and Brianna B. Tomme
Philip A. Spence and Danielle A. Frazier
