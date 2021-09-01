COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Orange County as the weekly testing results have been announced.

Weekly Trend

From 8/23- 8/30, 811 new cases were reported (204 confirmed, 607 probable). The highest number of cases reported were among the following three age groups:

0-11 yo (165 cases)

11- 19 yo (165 cases)

31- 40 yo (115 cases)

Monthly Trends

For the Month of August, the reported cases for Orange County has increased by at least 150 cases per week. Listed below are the reflected trends.

8/3- 8/9: 216 new cases

8/10- 8/16: 529 new cases

8/17- 8/23: 691 new cases

8/24- 8/30: 811 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo) experienced a significant jump per week.

8/3- 8/9: 34 new cases

8/10- 8/16: 77 new cases

8/17- 8/23: 173 new cases

8/24- 8/30: 291 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 43 cases currently being hospitalized:

5 were fully vaccinated

1 partially vaccinated

38 were not vaccinated

3 on ventilator