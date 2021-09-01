Candy Bar safe at Orangefield Elementary

Orangefield Elementary 3rd Graders in Mrs. Wolfford’s Reading class, participated in a mock trial called, “The Case of the Missing Candy Bar.” This was a culminating activity that went along with their reading story this week, “The Trial of Cardigan Jones.” Students studied theme, drawing conclusions, inferring, and story elements. Teachers, students, and administrators testified as witnesses throughout the trial. The jury of 12 found the defendant, NOT GUILTY, and the candy bar was recovered, intact.