FAITH: Hearts in Touch: Preparing for a storm

Ready or not, we’re in the midst of hurricane season. If I take the advice of the experts, I’ll prepare now, before the threat of a storm. Suggested lists for hurricane preparedness I’ve read include nonperishable food, water, candles, oil lamp, portable chargers for phones, and batteries for a flashlight and radio.

Although the lists go on, I usually stop reading there because I am already wondering where I last stored my flashlight and why I don’t have a radio. I then customize the list to include eating the ice cream in the event of an actual hurricane and subsequent loss of power.

Many will wisely heed advice and prepare for a storm. But what about the storms of life. They come in the form of sickness, job losses, changes in relationships, and anything else which disrupts your course. These storms are often unexpected and usually life changing.

Don’t worry. Being spiritually prepared doesn’t mean you’re expecting trouble. It doesn’t create a storm in life any more than buying batteries forms a hurricane. I pray you never see one moment of trouble. The practices of developing spiritual maturity and a deepening relationship with God prepare you not only for anything in your life, but you are ready to help those around you should they experience their own personal storm.

I pray daily, even when I’m not in the middle of a crisis, and I often read and re-read the Bible. Meditating on ageless promises of God build my faith. When a problem crops up, or a friend shares a struggle, the Word of God I’ve stored in my heart rushes to mind and brings peace.

May we endure everything we encounter and emerge wiser, stronger, and more mature.

