August 27, 2021

  • 77°

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 12:12 p.m. Fri 8.27.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:14 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Weather

Ida has strengthened again, and is now a category one hurricane.

The forecast track has not changed and it is still expected to be a major (category 3 or stronger) hurricane when it makes landfall between Intracoastal City, LA and Grand Isle, LA on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
