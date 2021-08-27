Lady Cats, Bears roll to tourney wins

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats competed in day one of the Orangefield Tournament Thursday, and went undefeated finishing in first place in their pool.

They started off the day defeating East Chambers 25-16, and 25-23. Next they defeated Deweyville 25-17, 25-15. They finished up the day taking down Anahuac 25-6, and 25-21.

The Lady Bobcats host Anahuac Friday. Then, they’ll finish up the tournament with bracket play on Saturday with their first game being at 10:15 against Evadale.

LC-M

DAYTON -The LC-M Lady Bears ventured to the Dayton Tournament Thursday and won three matches. They defeated Tarkington, Fort Bend Elkins and Texas City to win their pool and will continue action through Saturday at the tourney.