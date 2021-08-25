Vidor designated as Music Friendly Community

To The Leader

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that Vidor, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

“With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity,” said Abbott. “Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate Vidor on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success.”

“Southeast Texas has an extensive history of producing talented musicians; with famous musicians such as George Jones, Tracy Bird, and Clay Walker, Vidor in particular has had an outsized influence on the country and western music genre,” said Speaker Dade Phelan. “I am proud to represent the people of Vidor and look forward to seeing the impact the city’s status as a Texas Friendly Community will have on House District 21.”

“I’d like to congratulate the City of Vidor for becoming a Music Friendly Community,” said Senator Robert Nichols. “This designation is an honor and emphasizes the importance of music education and industry partnerships that foster community development. Encouraging the growth of the music industry in southeast Texas sends a clear message to industry professionals that Vidor is open for business.”

The City of Vidor and the Texas Music Office held a Music Certification Ceremony on Tuesday at Vidor City Hall. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams presented the Music Friendly designation to Vidor Mayor Misty Songe.

Vidor joins more than 20 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation. These cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, and Odessa. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include Houston and Dallas.