Alzheimer’s Insights: Volunteers Step Forward

The Alzheimer’s Association relies on dedicated volunteers to achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and expand the reach of our programs to all communities. We seek committed, passionate volunteers to educate the public, lead support groups and provide social engagement to those living with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

As the Covid pandemic continues, our need for volunteers remains strong as our programs continue online.

The Alzheimer’s Association Program Volunteer Community is a dedicated resource for our volunteers to learn, interact with one another across the country, and expand the reach of our programs in their local communities. New users can learn about and apply for volunteer opportunities near them.

Join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease by becoming an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer. From planning an event to hosting a support group to providing office support, there are many ways to get involved.

How can you become a volunteer? Simply visit the site here and let it guide you through the process. volunteer.alz.org

Here’s how it works:

Review our volunteer opportunities.

Each opportunity describes its purpose, responsibilities, qualifications, commitment and benefits to the volunteer.

Complete the application and screening process.

When you find a role that fits your passion, skills and availability, simply apply online. Our staff will contact you to start the matching process.

Learn about volunteer training.

Each position has a unique training pathway designed to help you reach your volunteer goals.

Have fun!

Volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association is a rewarding experience that builds your skills, gives back to your community and helps people facing Alzheimer’s.

Meanwhile, you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org