Orange native serves aboard USS America

PACIFIC OCEAN — Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Recruit Joshua Almeida, from Orange, Texas, assigned to forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), rolls a fire hose after setting up an inflatable target in the ship’s hangar bay in preparation for a crew serve weapons exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region