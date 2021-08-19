Teams wrap up scrimmages, season opens next Friday
Teams were busy wrapping up their final scrimmages Friday night.
LC-M hosted Bridge City, WO-S traveled to Vidor and Orangefield was at Lumberton.
Games start for real next week when WO-S visits Nederland, LC-M heads to Hamshire-Fannett, Bridge City goes to Buna, Orangefield hosts Anahuac and Vidor welcomes in SIlsbee.
