Former employee sentenced for stealing over $400,000

McALLEN, Texas – The former controlling manager of Lone Star Shredding’s parent company has been ordered to federal prison for defrauding his employer, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Brian Janish, 44, pleaded guilty June 10.

Today, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered him to serve a 24-month sentence to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. The court further ordered Janish to pay $340,293.19 in restitution. At the hearing, the court heard additional testimony from a representative of the company that described the impact the crime had on the business.

Lone Star Shredding is a local subsidiary in Mercedes. Its parent company is located in Tennessee.

At the time of his plea, Janish admitted to using an unauthorized access device and engaging in other fraudulent activity to steal $403,293.19 between July 2013 and December 2017.

As part of his responsibilities, Janish was in charge of establishing bank accounts and approving expenses for the company. When the company switched banks, Janish failed to close the company’s previous bank account or destroy the corporate credit card issued in his name.

In fact, he charged personal expenses on the company credit card, including travel and online goods. Janish also wrote checks from the company account and withdrew cash for personal use. He attempted to cover his fraud by emailing fake bank statements to the company.

The Morristown, Tennessee, resident also increased his payroll without authorization.

Janish was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rodolfo Ramirez and Stephanie Bauman prosecuted the case.