August 17, 2021

Police seek Family Dollar robber

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Orange Police officers responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday at the 1300 block of 16th Street. As they were in route, dispatch informed the officer the call was in reference to a robbery.

According to the police report, the person was identified as a black male displaying a forearm and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

The person remains at large at this time.

