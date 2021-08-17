Police seek Family Dollar robber
Orange Police officers responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday at the 1300 block of 16th Street. As they were in route, dispatch informed the officer the call was in reference to a robbery.
According to the police report, the person was identified as a black male displaying a forearm and demanded money before fleeing on foot.
The person remains at large at this time.
