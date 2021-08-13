Teams busy in scrimmages Friday night

Area teams were busy in their first scrimmages Friday evening as teams got a feel of what it was like to face someone else in another uniform.

LC-M hosted Orangefield at Battlin’ Bear Stadium as both teams were productive.

WO_S was at Port Neches-Groves, Bridge City traveled to Lumberton and Vidor hosted Buna.

Everyone will have their last scrimmages next Thursday before the regular season cranks up Aug. 27.