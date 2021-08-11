Exploring history
Jarron Henry, Elliott Garcia and Aliyah Garcia look at a kitchen from the early 1900s as they tour the Orangefield Cormier Museum with the Orange County Historical Society. The society held a Board of Directors meeting prior to the tour. See more pictures from the museum at orangeleader.com.
You Might Like
Curbside Recycling Awareness
West Orange Mayor Randy Branch proclaims August “Curbside Recycling Awareness” month for Orange County. “Trashy Ladies” say Sign up for... read more