August 10, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.12-7.18.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:00 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 12 – July 18, 2021:

Monday, July 12

  • Assist Vidor Police Department at the 200 block of Hebert Street in Vidor
  • Sexual assault of a child reported in Bridge City
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 5600 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 6700 block of Foxtrot Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 4200 block of Lakeview Cutoff Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 200 block of Lawrence Road in Orange
  • Threats at the 600 block of Pleasant Street in Vidor

Tuesday, July 13

  • Animal cruelty at the 300 block of Great House Road in Vidor
  • Narcotic incident in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 1500 block of West G=Freeway Blvd, in Vidor

Wednesday, July 14

  • Stolen vehicle at the 6800 block of Lazy Lane in Orange
  • Theft at the 5600 block of North Main Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 5000 block of Furlough Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 1500 block of West Freeway Blvd. in Vidor
  • Animal bite reported in Orange
  • Vicious animal near Farm to Market Road 1136 and Hartzog Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 6700 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
  • Trespass at the 6100 block of Crosstimber Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 4000 block of Bluebird Lane in Orange

Thursday, July 15

  • Alarm at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 16000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
  • Cruelty to animals at the 8900 block of Creek Road in Orange.

Friday, July 16

  • Stolen vehicle at the 5000 block of Magnolia Lane in Orange
  • Burglary at the 2100 block of Claire in Orange
  • Animal bite on Honeysuckle in Orange

Saturday, July 17

  • Burglary at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange
  • Assault at the 8900 block of Hollis Road in Orange
  • Intoxicated person at the 4800 block of State Hwy 87 in Orange

Sunday, July 18

  • Animal bite at the 1000 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

