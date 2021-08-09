NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 8.9.21
NHC has started advisories for potential tropical cyclone six. It is expected to become a tropical storm at any time. The forecast track moves it over or near Haiti and Hispaniola, as well as Cuba. Later this weekend it could be a threat to Florida, and/or come into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
So far there are no indications that this system will be a threat to Texas or Louisiana.
