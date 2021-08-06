August 7, 2021

Fresh Start to a Healthier you

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:30 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is holding a free series of classes called a Fresh Start to a Healthier you.  Come and learn about food safety, shopping on a budget, and much more.  This series is being held at the 12 Oaks Apartments at 3404 2405, TX-12, Vidor, TX 77662.  They will be held Tuesday Sept 9, 16, 23, 30 from 3 PM – 4 PM.  Masks are required per ITEX.  Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to reserve your spot.

