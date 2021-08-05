August 5, 2021

  • 88°

Korean Conflict Program

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:04 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

On Monday, August 16, a program honoring veterans who served in Korea will take place at 6 p.m. at the VFW hall, located at 5303 North 16th Street (Hwy. 87 north), Orange, Texas. The program will feature special recognition of those veterans who served in Korea as well as a short video about the conflict.

The program is open to everyone and would be a great way to inform teenagers about an important time in our nation’s history. For further information, contact John Clark at 409-883-0264.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar