OrangeYouBold: Let’s Get Corky

Hello beautiful people. I had a wonderful weekend celebrating with my cousin on her wedding day. I also had the opportunity to meet a cousin I have never met before.

She traveled in from South Carolina with her daughter to attend the wedding. I love that we have a wonderful winery to share with visitors to Orange and that is where we decided to go.

My cousin is a fan of wineries and decided she wanted to visit Free State Cellars. We took a trip to the winery and enjoyed a bottle of wine.

I tend to be sentimental about celebrations and typically save the cork from my wine bottles. Most of the time I write the date on the cork and the occasion that I am celebrating. I got to thinking about a way to share the memories of the cork with others.

My coworker had a neat necklace on last week and it was made from a cork, and I decided to google DIY cork necklaces. Upon my discovery I stumbled across some unique necklaces.

The photo you see is from Pop Shop America.

You can use this method to give a piece of a memory shared to more than one person. I will use this technique to share with my cousin for our first meeting.

You will need a cork, a saw and vice, acrylic paint, screw post, sandpaper, twine and stamps.

The cork needs to be cut into slices and these slices will become your blank canvas for the necklace.

Paint your cork in a color you like and allow it to dry. Once your cork is dry you can decorate it with an ink stamp.

You can get as creative as you like with each piece by decorating both sides for variety.

Improvise with rhinestones, beads, or glitter.

Now that your necklace is complete you will need to insert the screw post into the top. The screw post will allow you to string the cork onto the twine to complete the necklace.

You can have a lot of fun with this project with all ages.

Grab a fine tip sharpie or paint pen to write on the cork, but make sure you sand the side you write on.

I hope you have fun with this project.