August 5, 2021

  • 88°

Let’s Glow Crazy a success

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:54 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

From wall climbing to a dance contest, there was something for everyone at the Back-to-School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy hosted by Teens Making a Difference on Saturday at the Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion. NAACP Orange Branch Secretary Beverly Robinson said, “It is good to see young leaders stepping in.” Orange City Councilmember Terrie Salter said, “They definitely made a statement today.”

