LC-M Honey Bears shine at camp
The Honey Bears had an awesome American Dance and Drill Team Camp!
The team learned 7 dances in 4 days!
Congratulations to the award winners!
Award of Excellence- LCM Honey Bears
All American -Madeline Finn, Breahna Burrows, Jimena Solis, Yuliana Newell, Sethnika Hancock
All American Honorable Mention- Emilie Hardy and Emily Brown
The Gussie Nell Davis Dance Award- Madeline Finn
