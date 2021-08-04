August 5, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-M High School

LC-M Honey Bears shine at camp

By Van Wade

Published 8:22 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021
The Honey Bears had an awesome American Dance and Drill Team Camp!
The team learned 7 dances in 4 days!
Congratulations to the award winners!
Award of Excellence- LCM Honey Bears
All American -Madeline Finn, Breahna Burrows, Jimena Solis, Yuliana Newell, Sethnika Hancock
All American Honorable Mention- Emilie Hardy and Emily Brown
The Gussie Nell Davis Dance Award- Madeline Finn
