Orange Police Beat 7.30 -8.1.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 30 – August 1, 2021:
Friday, July 30
- Obstruct police at the 2000 block of Park Ave
- Stolen vehicle on Cove Drive
- Traffic collision at the 7400 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Abandon vehicle at the westbound 870 mile marker
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Sexual offense reported
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Damaged property at the 300 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Strickland Drive
Saturday, July 31
- Warrant at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 100 block of Morrell Blvd
- Theft at the 2200 block of Westway Street
- Assault on Cove Drive
- Found property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Weapons offense at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
Sunday, Aug. 1
- Assault at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Damaged property at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Park Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
