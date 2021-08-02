Mustangs crank up conditioning, drills

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs had their first day of practice and drills and were busy in the weightroom Monday morning. Over at WO-S, the Mustangs will be on a quest to win their 12th straight district crown as they will look to continue their tremendous tradition.

The Mustangs have reached the Class 4A Division II Region III Finals nine out of the past 10 years under the leadership of Thompson and staff, that included a four-year run to four straight Class 4A Division II State Championship games from 2014-2017 in which they won two state titles in 2015-2016.

WO-S returns nine starters on offense and five off defense from a 8-1 unit that reached the area round of the playoffs.

The Mustangs will have two scrimmages, going to Port Neches-Groves Aug. 13 and visiting Vidor Aug. 19.

WO-S will open its season Aug. 27 on the road at Nederland. The Mustangs will crank up District 11-4A Division II play Sept. 24 at home against Hamshire-Fannett.

The Mustangs will have their media day for their football program and mugshots on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.