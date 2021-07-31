Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.26-7.30.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 26 – July 30, 2021:

Hunter L. Gothia and Haley D. Terrell

Charles T. Sipes, Jr and Colleen Mitchell

Dennis N. Baggett and Susan L. Will

Brent A. Hollyfield and Fara L. Zelgowski

Van E. Yeaman and Gina A. Simar

Jeffrey E. Faith and Summer S. Santana

Milton O. Horton, Jr and Dana D. Butler