GriefShare support group

Often friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for GriefShare. Our group is led by caring people who have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been the same. We will walk with you on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.

We will meet at Restoration Church, 3212 Concord Suite E, Concord Plaza, Orange, on Tuesdays starting September 7, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. or at Community Church, 3400 MLK Drive, Orange, on Wednesdays starting September 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.