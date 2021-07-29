July 29, 2021

COVID

Beaumont has first confirmed case of COVID-19 Delta Variant

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:45 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

On Wednesday, July 28, the City of Beaumont received notification of its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta Variant.   

The city is releasing COVID-19 positive cases and related data Monday-Friday on the City of Beaumont Facebook page.  If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and you are interested, please visit vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov to register.  

