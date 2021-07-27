Outdoor Music Inspiration
In Honor of Late/Pastor Agnes Ceaser est. 1988, an Outdoor Music Inspiration every Sunday at 7:15 p.m. with songs of worship and special guests at the Riverfront Boardwalk located at 601 Division Street in Orange. Times and day may change based on weather conditions. For more information, contact Doris Ceaser 337-912-5235.
You Might Like
Soap Making Class
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is having a Home & Body Essentials DIY Class. Come and ENJOY a fun... read more