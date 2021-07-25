Quinn Minute – Impressive jobs

by Rix Quinn

Whenever I’m at a business event, somebody brings up lousy jobs he had as a kid. I can relate. Personally, I’ve been canned more times than green beans.

When I was 13, I delivered a small newspaper route. Unfortunately, I never memorized which houses subscribed. It’s hard to collect payments from readers who receive daily papers every third day.

In high school, one of my classmates took a job kneading bread at a bakery. But he quit because he wasn’t making enough dough.

Another school buddy got employment sorting lettuce. He didn’t do well, so they asked him to leaf.

One of my lucky neighbors started quite young, working as a tire assembler. He became successful, and today he’s a big wheel.

I know one dude who umpires high school tennis matches. He’s not afraid to point out others’ faults. He claims he makes a good net income.

An older neighbor rose to success in a large clock company. But he retired young, and now he’s got too much time on his hands.

Another childhood friend makes good money driving a cattle truck. He hopes to steer his son into the same profession.

I also have a buddy who manages a duck farm. He never pays cash…he just puts it on his bill.

So, what’s the secret to success? Keep your shoulder to the wheel. Keep your eye on the ball.

Don’t sweat the small stuff. Make hay while the sun shines. Take time to smell the roses.

And of course, if life hands you a lemon, make lemonade. And, if life hands you band instruments…uh, well, I guess you could make a par-ade?

