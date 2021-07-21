Community Calendar 7.21-7.23.21

July 21

Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Orange Public Library is Wednesdays thru July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

July 23

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Gopher Industrial is having a Fish Fry Fundraiser to benefit United Way of Orange County on Friday, July 23. We still start serving at 11 a.m. until we are sold out. It will take place at the Orange Boating Club. Plates are $10 and will include fried fish, beans, potato salad, and hushpuppies. Deliveries are available for preorders of 10 or more. Delivery requests must be made by Friday, July 16. To preorder, contact Kristin at drs@uwoctx.org or 409-883-3591.

Southeast Texas Stand Down

Southeast Texas Stand Down is designed to bring a wide range of pre-existing, specialized resources together at one location to help veterans and homeless veterans.

The event is 9 a.m. 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.

