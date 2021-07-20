BC football season ticket renewal is going on now; general public sale coming Aug. 16
Sales are open for renewal of 2020 Bridge City Cardinal season for Football Ticket holders until Aug. 6.
General public sale will be from Monday, Aug. 16 through Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Athletics Office at 350 Bower Drive Fieldhouse) For more information call 735-1641.
