July 17, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.5-7.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:05 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 5 – July 11, 2021

Monday, July 5

  • Theft at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor
  • Assault at the 8800 block of Mahogany Street in Orange
  • Theft at the 11400 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Tuesday, July 6

  • Shooting at the 1200 block of Shamrock in Vidor
  • Assault at the 4700 block of Bellcrest Drive in West Orange
  • Stolen vehicle on Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Theft of a cell phone was reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Disturbance at the 600 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor
  • Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Georgia Ave in Orange
  • Trespass at 200 block of Sunnydale in Vidor

Wednesday, July 7

  • Stray dogs at the 1200 block of North Lewis Drive in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
  • Assault at the 6000 block of Morris Road in Orange

Thursday, July 8

  • Burglary at the 6000 block of South Burton Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Lauren Drive in Bridge City
  • Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Assault at the 2500 block of Heather Glen Drive in Vidor

Friday, July 9

  • Stolen vehicle at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5400 block of Crosstimber Drive in Orange
  • Fraud at the 700 block of Cherry Road in Vidor

Saturday, July 10

  • Trespass at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 17000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
  • Harassment at the 1800 block of Chimney Rock in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 900 block of Doty Road in Vidor
  • Runaway at the 3600 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Sunday, July 11

  • Burglary at the 2000 block of Killian in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 4200 block of Darlene in Orange.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

