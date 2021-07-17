Lumberton Trade Days has new dates

Lumberton Chamber of Commerce and City of Lumberton is hosting Lumberton Trade Days on July 24-25 at the Lumberton City Park on Hwy 421. There is a variety of craft and food vendors along with antique, junkin’ and garage sale items along with War Wagon Cigar Lounge and the Copper Bullet Lodge (ax throwing). Flex Gym will be there hosting a Strongman demonstration at 11:00 and 2:00 on Saturday and 12:00 and 3:00 pm on Sunday. Life Share Blood Center will be there on Saturday for a blood drive. The will be a pet rescue group there and will have animals for adoption. Dana Melancon and Southeast Texas Cajun Express will be playing some great music both days.

Admission is free and parking is by donation.

For more information contact the Chamber office at 409-755-0554 or email sandra@lumbertoncoc.com.