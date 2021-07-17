Community Briefs 7.17.21

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.

Save the Date

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st Annual Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on August 30, 2021 at Sunset Grove Golf Course at 2900 West Sunset Drive Orange.

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

